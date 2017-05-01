Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Cowen and Company

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) had its price target raised by Cowen and Company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday, April 17th. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.56.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) opened at 82.06 on Monday. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company earned $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post $4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 15,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,164,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,975.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $17,017,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,359,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,696,522,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 688,162 shares of company stock worth $55,440,777. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Tarbox Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

