Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Position Held by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,265 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,712,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,953,000 after buying an additional 1,945,594 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,736,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,872,000 after buying an additional 4,091,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,550,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,056,000 after buying an additional 120,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $658,856,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,406,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,190,000 after buying an additional 1,195,661 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) opened at 82.06 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Co has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.93.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Co will post $4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Cowen and Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.18 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,164,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $17,017,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,359,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,696,522,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 688,162 shares of company stock worth $55,440,777. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

