Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT) COO Purchases $19,955.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NASDAQ:ELVT) COO Jason Harvison purchased 3,070 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NASDAQ:ELVT) opened at 8.25 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $107.26 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. Elevate Credit Inc has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $8.86.

Separately, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers, typically defined as those with credit scores of less than 700. The Company uses advanced technology risk analytics to provide financial options to its customers, who are not well-served by either banks or legacy non-prime lenders.

