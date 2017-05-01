Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,708 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 621,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $53,066,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 61.6% in the third quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 278,621 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $23,794,000 after buying an additional 106,160 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 11,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 17.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Electronic Arts by 41.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 964,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $82,376,000 after buying an additional 282,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) opened at 94.82 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.10 and a 52 week high of $94.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.65.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Vetr upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.15 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.16 price objective (up previously from $101.94) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

In related news, EVP Laura Miele sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $34,142.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,142.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $695,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,379 shares of company stock worth $9,407,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

