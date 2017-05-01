Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Eland Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ELA) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has GBX 110 ($1.41) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 100 ($1.28).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ELA. Panmure Gordon restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.21) target price on shares of Eland Oil & Gas PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Eland Oil & Gas PLC from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 95 ($1.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of Eland Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ELA) opened at 57.83927 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 44.75. The firm’s market cap is GBX 111.41 million. Eland Oil & Gas PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 22.17 and a 12-month high of GBX 62.00.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/eland-oil-gas-plc-ela-rating-increased-to-buy-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

About Eland Oil & Gas PLC

Eland Oil & Gas PLC is a United Kingdom-based independent oil and gas company. The Company focuses on the production and development in West Africa, primarily in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. It focuses on building and developing a portfolio of producing upstream oil and gas assets in West Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Eland Oil & Gas PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eland Oil & Gas PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.