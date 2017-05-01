El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) opened at 12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. El Pollo LoCo Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

El Pollo LoCo Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.69 million. El Pollo LoCo Holdings had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/el-pollo-loco-holdings-inc-loco-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $4,723,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings during the third quarter valued at $470,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo LoCo Holdings

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc is a restaurant concept that offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken. The Company operates in the limited service restaurant segment. The Company’s activities are conducted through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc (EPL), which develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo LoCo Holdings (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.