eGain Corp (EGAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect eGain Corp to post $-0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0.24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) traded up 0.0067% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.5001. 1,718 shares of the stock were exchanged. eGain Corp has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. The stock’s market cap is $40.66 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of eGain Corp in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

About eGain Corp

eGain Corporation (eGain) provides cloud-based and on-site customer engagement software solutions. The Company optimizes service processes across the Web, social and phone channels. The Company’s solutions help business to consumer (B2C) businesses to operationalize digital customer engagement strategies.

