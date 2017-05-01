Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Stake Decreased by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 51.8% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 641,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,287,000 after buying an additional 218,841 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) traded up 0.33% during trading on Monday, reaching $110.03. 838,796 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average is $94.79. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $121.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The business earned $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.51 million. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post $3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew-stake-decreased-by-kames-capital-plc.html.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Edwards Lifesciences Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr cut Edwards Lifesciences Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research cut Edwards Lifesciences Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann cut Edwards Lifesciences Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

In other Edwards Lifesciences Corp news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 18,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $1,971,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick B. Verguet sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,528. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.