Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $111.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a positive rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.50 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $140.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.36.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) traded up 0.63% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.36. The company had a trading volume of 426,200 shares. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.79. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $121.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post $3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kieran Gallahue bought 3,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.10 per share, with a total value of $270,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,412.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 49,100 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $4,400,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,528 in the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,231,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,955,000 after buying an additional 409,899 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,620,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,902,000 after buying an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,600,000 after buying an additional 270,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,484,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,027,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,965,000 after buying an additional 476,311 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

