Edward Bonham Carter Sells 667,153 Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP) Stock

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 667,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.07), for a total transaction of £3,168,976.75 ($4,051,363.78).

Edward Bonham Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Edward Bonham Carter sold 46,909 shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.37), for a total transaction of £197,017.80 ($251,876.50).

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) opened at 474.9111 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.13 billion. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 324.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 486.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 437.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 431.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Jupiter Fund Management PLC’s previous dividend of $4.50.

JUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.81) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a report on Friday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 487 ($6.23) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 485 ($6.20) price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC from GBX 491 ($6.28) to GBX 482 ($6.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 451.29 ($5.77).

About Jupiter Fund Management PLC

Jupiter Fund Management plc is a fund manager. The principal activity of the Company is to act as a holding company for a group of investment management companies. The Company focuses primarily on managing equity investments on behalf of retail, institutional and private client investors across a range of products, including the United Kingdom and offshore mutual funds, segregated mandates and investment trusts.

