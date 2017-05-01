Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR) Receives $47.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDR. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Education Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Education Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Education Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Education Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Chairman Randy L. Churchey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $825,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 129,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,302.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 29.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 226,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 51,024 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Education Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $213,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/education-realty-trust-inc-edr-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts-updated.html.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) opened at 38.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. Education Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business earned $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.37 million. Education Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Education Realty Trust will post $0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Education Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.41%.

Education Realty Trust Company Profile

Education Realty Trust, Inc (EdR) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is engaged in developing, acquiring, owning and managing collegiate housing communities located near university campuses. The Trust operates through three segments: collegiate housing leasing, development consulting services and management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Education Realty Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Education Realty Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.