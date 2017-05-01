Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR) Receives $47.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.14.
Several research firms have weighed in on EDR. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Education Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Education Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Education Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Education Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In related news, Chairman Randy L. Churchey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $825,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 129,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,302.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 29.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 226,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 51,024 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Education Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $213,000.
Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) opened at 38.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. Education Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $48.87.
Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business earned $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.37 million. Education Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Education Realty Trust will post $0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Education Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.41%.
Education Realty Trust Company Profile
Education Realty Trust, Inc (EdR) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is engaged in developing, acquiring, owning and managing collegiate housing communities located near university campuses. The Trust operates through three segments: collegiate housing leasing, development consulting services and management services.
