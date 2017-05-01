Education Realty Trust (EDR) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.26

Headlines about Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Education Realty Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Education Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Education Realty Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) traded up 0.03% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.78. 130,164 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.38. Education Realty Trust has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $48.87.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. Education Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Education Realty Trust will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Education Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.41%.

In other news, Chairman Randy L. Churchey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $825,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 129,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,302.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Education Realty Trust Company Profile

Education Realty Trust, Inc (EdR) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is engaged in developing, acquiring, owning and managing collegiate housing communities located near university campuses. The Trust operates through three segments: collegiate housing leasing, development consulting services and management services.

