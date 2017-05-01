Edison International (EIX) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Deutsche Bank AG

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank AG from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

EIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on Edison International from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) traded down 0.47% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.97. 1,604,085 shares of the stock were exchanged. Edison International has a 1-year low of $67.44 and a 1-year high of $81.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average is $74.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company earned $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edison International will post $4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.67%.

In other news, insider Gaddi H. Vasquez sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $292,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $197,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $197,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,192 shares of company stock worth $2,433,387. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 5.8% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 12,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 22.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 707,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,090,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 24.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). As of December 31, 2016, SCE, a public utility, was primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. The Company is also the parent company of Edison Energy Group, Inc (Edison Energy Group), a holding company for subsidiaries engaged in pursuing competitive business opportunities across energy services and distributed solar to commercial and industrial customers.

