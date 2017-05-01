Ebix Inc (EBIX) Given $75.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $75.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.76 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ebix an industry rank of 243 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Ebix in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ebix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) traded up 0.24% during trading on Friday, reaching $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,251 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.76. Ebix has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $65.10.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 31.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ebix will post $3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Ueli Keller sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $161,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,946.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leon Royden Thomas D’apice sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $455,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,094,140.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Ebix by 189.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ebix during the first quarter worth about $232,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc (Ebix) is a supplier of software and e-commerce solutions to the insurance industry. Ebix provides application software products for the insurance industry, including carrier systems, agency systems and exchanges, as well as custom software development. Ebix conducts its operations through four channels, which include Exchanges, Carrier Systems, Broker Systems and Risk Compliance Solutions (RCS).

