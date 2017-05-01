eBay Inc (EBAY) Shares Bought by Levy Harkins & Co. Inc.

Levy Harkins & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,164 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 2.1% of Levy Harkins & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Levy Harkins & Co. Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $10,726,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 14.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 22,853 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in eBay by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 392,576 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in eBay by 153.4% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,887,587 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $127,902,000 after buying an additional 2,353,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in eBay by 139.9% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,632,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $53,724,000 after buying an additional 952,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) traded down 0.075% on Monday, hitting $33.385. 3,451,069 shares of the company were exchanged. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.808 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The e-commerce company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 80.92% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company earned $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.03.

In other eBay news, SVP Raymond J. Pittman sold 30,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,010,136.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 33,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,067,808.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,801,655 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

