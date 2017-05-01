eBay Inc (EBAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 80.92% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay updated its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.45 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $1.98-2.03 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) traded up 1.06% during trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,127,598 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. eBay has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/ebay-inc-ebay-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday-updated.html.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, April 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.03.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 200,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $6,419,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 436,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,967,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 33,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,067,808.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,028 shares of company stock worth $11,221,111. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,473 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,507 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.