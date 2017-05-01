eBay Inc (EBAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 80.92% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay updated its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.45 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $1.98-2.03 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) opened at 33.41 on Monday. eBay has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.03.

In other eBay news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 33,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,067,808.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $221,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,420 shares of company stock worth $4,801,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 305,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 504.7% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,311,381 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $76,033,000 after buying an additional 1,929,165 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of eBay by 18.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 19,147 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

