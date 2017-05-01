Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 16 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) traded down 0.0302% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.5453. 136,520 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.1108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate earnings from the option.

