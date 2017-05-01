Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

In other news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 9,000 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $709,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,357 shares in the company, valued at $14,688,658.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Wood sold 4,000 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $314,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 114.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 26.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,080,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 29.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) traded up 0.72% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,206 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.92. Eastgroup Properties has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.95.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.64. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post $1.72 EPS for the current year.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in various Sunbelt markets across the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

