Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm currently has a $76.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) traded down 1.17% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.25. 195,007 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95. Eastgroup Properties has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $79.99.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.64. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 37.74%. The business had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

In related news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $709,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,688,658.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Wood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $314,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 15.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in various Sunbelt markets across the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

