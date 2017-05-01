East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business earned $388.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.52 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) traded up 1.86% on Monday, hitting $55.28. 1,793,953 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $57.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of East West Bancorp to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,416,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,657,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 636 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $34,642.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,733.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,084 shares of company stock valued at $9,558,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 314,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,561,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,557,000 after buying an additional 782,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 429,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,781,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 191,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,719.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 963,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,959,000 after buying an additional 937,966 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which operates in the United States and Greater China. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.

