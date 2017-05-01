Dominic Ng Sells 26,200 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) CEO Dominic Ng sold 26,200 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $1,344,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,921,054.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dominic Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Dominic Ng sold 26,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,458,340.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Dominic Ng sold 26,200 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $1,338,820.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Dominic Ng sold 26,200 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,340,130.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Dominic Ng sold 26,200 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,336,200.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Dominic Ng sold 26,200 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,416,896.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) opened at 54.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $57.24.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.52 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post $3.70 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on East West Bancorp to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in East West Bancorp by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,180,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,708,000 after buying an additional 1,499,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in East West Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,894,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,635,000 after buying an additional 302,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in East West Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,490,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,562,000 after buying an additional 249,413 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in East West Bancorp by 28.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,025,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,498,000 after buying an additional 1,125,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,993,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,973,000 after buying an additional 71,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which operates in the United States and Greater China. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.

