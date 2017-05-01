Eagle Materials (EXP) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -0.07

Headlines about Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) have been trending somewhat negative recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Materials earned a media sentiment score of -0.07 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the construction company an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) traded up 2.298% during trading on Monday, hitting $98.175. The stock had a trading volume of 245,114 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.748 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average of $96.58. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $110.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 19,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,274.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,586.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc is a supplier of construction products, building materials and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The Company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Company’s construction products are used in residential, industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction, and include cement, slag, concrete and aggregates.

