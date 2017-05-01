E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) Stake Maintained by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. held its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. E I Du Pont De Nemours And makes up approximately 1.4% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And during the fourth quarter worth $591,798,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,558,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,242,998,000 after buying an additional 4,174,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And during the fourth quarter worth $302,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 19.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,908,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,333,292,000 after buying an additional 3,278,847 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,547,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,985,000 after buying an additional 2,711,105 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) opened at 79.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average is $75.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.69. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $82.37.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The company earned $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

In other news, insider Nicholas C. Fanandakis sold 44,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $3,680,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Company Profile

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

