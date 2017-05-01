E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) Stake Maintained by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC held its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And during the fourth quarter worth about $591,798,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,558,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,242,998,000 after buying an additional 4,174,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And during the fourth quarter worth about $302,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 19.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,908,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,333,292,000 after buying an additional 3,278,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,547,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,985,000 after buying an additional 2,711,105 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) opened at 79.75 on Monday. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.28.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company earned $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. E I Du Pont De Nemours And presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

In other news, insider Nicholas C. Fanandakis sold 44,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $3,680,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Company Profile

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

