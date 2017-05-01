Dynex Capital Inc (DX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) traded up 0.72% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 328,934 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $342.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,399.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 134.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 400,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 229,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 153,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 315,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 111,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Dynex Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Dynex Capital from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage securities on a leveraged basis. The Company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders over the long term that is reflective of a leveraged fixed income portfolio with a focus on capital preservation.

