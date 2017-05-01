3M Co (MMM) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC reduced its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 167.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,148,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,259,705,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,228,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,479,000 after buying an additional 123,099 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 16,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) opened at 195.83 on Monday. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $163.17 and a 1-year high of $197.12. The company has a market cap of $116.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.46 and its 200-day moving average is $180.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm earned $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post $8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $176.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vetr raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.19 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.84.

In other 3M news, insider Paul A. Keel sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.24, for a total value of $1,529,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 7,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $1,408,269.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 206,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,689,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,885 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

