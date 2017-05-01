DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $4.371 Million in Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.09% of Eagle Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $4,294,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 57.5% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 38.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) traded up 2.51% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.38. The stock had a trading volume of 531,469 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average of $96.58. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $110.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 19,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $2,085,274.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,586.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc is a supplier of construction products, building materials and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The Company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Company’s construction products are used in residential, industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction, and include cement, slag, concrete and aggregates.

