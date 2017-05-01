DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.711 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,503 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 77,879 shares during the period. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 121.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,181 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Spot Trading L.L.C bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $298,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) traded up 1.04% on Monday, hitting $81.78. 915,996 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.16 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post $4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CTXS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.95.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Murray J. Demo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $79,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $763,388.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 14,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,639 shares of company stock worth $1,530,118 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc offers Enterprise and Service Provider products, which include Workspace Services solutions and Delivery Networking products. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider products include Cloud Services solutions, and related license updates and maintenance, support and professional services.

