DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 32,320 Fair Isaac Co. (FICO)

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,000. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.10% of Fair Isaac as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $855,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 71.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) traded up 1.42% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,610 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average of $123.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $103.50 and a 52-week high of $137.84.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 30.90% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post $4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Stuart Wells sold 49,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $6,374,317.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Lansing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $865,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,280,242.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,437 shares of company stock valued at $14,263,367 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a provider of analytic, software and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate and connect decisions. The Company operates through three segments: Applications, Scores and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes pre-configured decision management applications designed for a specific type of business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections and insurance claims management.

