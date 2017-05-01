Dunelm Group Plc Unspon (DNLMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dunelm Group Plc Unspon (NASDAQ:DNLMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Dunelm Group Plc Unspon (NASDAQ:DNLMY) opened at 7.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. Dunelm Group Plc Unspon has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.94.

