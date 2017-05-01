Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.69 – $7.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion – $1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) traded up 1.01% on Monday, reaching $110.72. 584,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a 52-week low of $100.46 and a 52-week high of $141.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average is $116.13.

Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.05. The company earned $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.94 million. Dun & Bradstreet Corp had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post $7.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.75.

About Dun & Bradstreet Corp

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation is the source of commercial data, analytics and insight on businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Americas, which consists of its operations in the United States and Canada, and Non-Americas, which consists of its operations in the United Kingdom, Greater China, India, and its European and Asia Pacific Worldwide Networks.

