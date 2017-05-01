Visionary Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Visionary Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy Corp were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp by 32.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,845,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,323,000 after buying an additional 4,165,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,758,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,710,000 after buying an additional 2,191,756 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp by 7,778.1% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,348,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,331,758 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Corp during the third quarter worth $98,389,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp by 1,296.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,190,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,469,000 after buying an additional 1,105,556 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) opened at 82.50 on Monday. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $72.34 and a one year high of $87.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average is $78.67. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.14.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company earned $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy Corp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post $4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Duke Energy Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Duke Energy Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy Corp in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays PLC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Duke Energy Corp in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Vetr cut shares of Duke Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.91.

In other Duke Energy Corp news, SVP William E. Jr. Currens sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $49,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,677 shares in the company, valued at $466,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $817,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,171.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,710. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

