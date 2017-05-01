Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $102,000 Stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. maintained its position in shares of Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab Corp were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Corp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Waldron LP now owns 7,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Corp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) traded up 1.65% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,978 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. Charles Schwab Corp has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Charles Schwab Corp had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab Corp will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Charles Schwab Corp’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Corp in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Corp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on Charles Schwab Corp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

In other Charles Schwab Corp news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 15,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $630,028.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 738,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $30,686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,172,244 shares of company stock valued at $48,267,119. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab Corp

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

