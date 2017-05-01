DTE Energy Co (DTE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. The brokerage presently has a $116.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DTE Energy’s focus on improving its cost structure and making capital investments in renewable generation, utility infrastructure, environmental compliance assets and reliability of its electric utility systems is appreciable. In addition, the company is focused on its gas pipeline integrity projects. It is also investing steadily to enhance its renewable generation assets. Moreover, DTE Energy’s share price outperformed the Zacks categorized Utility-Electric power industry’s gain. DTE Energy continues to make progress on its non-utility business, which provides diversity to its earnings stream and expects to invest $2.2 to $2.8 billion over the 2017–2021 period. That said increasingly stringent government regulations for curbing emissions and operational risks are major causes of concern.”

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Barclays PLC raised their price target on DTE Energy from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $109.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) opened at 104.59 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $105.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.20.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The company earned $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.17%. DTE Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post $5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.46%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/dte-energy-co-dte-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 17,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $1,669,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 93,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,131,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 673 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.02 per share, for a total transaction of $65,967.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,987.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,771 shares of company stock worth $2,830,814 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.