DTE Energy Co (DTE) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $117.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $108.50. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) opened at 104.59 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.10.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business earned $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post $5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.46%.

In other news, Director David A. Thomas bought 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.02 per share, with a total value of $65,967.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,987.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Kurmas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,814. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,913.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $212,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

