DST Systems, Inc. (DST) Position Held by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,820 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of DST Systems worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of DST Systems by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,241,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,440,000 after buying an additional 91,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DST Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 102,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DST Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DST Systems by 20.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of DST Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) opened at 123.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.12. DST Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.52 and a 1-year high of $128.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.35.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. The company earned $379.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. DST Systems had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that DST Systems, Inc. will post $6.50 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DST Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

In other news, CEO Stephen C. Hooley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $1,252,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,756.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen C. Hooley sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $2,108,467.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,695.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 502 shares of company stock valued at $59,797. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DST Systems

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

