DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($6.13) to GBX 500 ($6.46) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.16) price objective on shares of DS Smith plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 495 ($6.39) price objective on shares of DS Smith plc in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.55) price objective on shares of DS Smith plc in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of DS Smith plc from GBX 490 ($6.33) to GBX 520 ($6.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on shares of DS Smith plc from GBX 440 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($5.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DS Smith plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 470.75 ($6.08).

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) traded down 0.3004% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 432.1451. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 434.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 421.93. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 4.08 billion. DS Smith plc has a one year low of GBX 355.60 and a one year high of GBX 458.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “DS Smith plc (SMDS) Price Target Raised to GBX 500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/ds-smith-plc-smds-price-target-raised-to-gbx-500-at-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

DS Smith plc Company Profile

DS Smith Plc is a provider of corrugated packaging in Europe and plastic packaging across the world. The Company’s segments include UK, Western Europe, DCH and Northern Europe, Central Europe and Italy, and Plastics. The Company designs and manufactures plastic bags and taps and fitments for use in bag-in-box packaging for liquids.

