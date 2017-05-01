Very Favorable Press Coverage Likely to Impact Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS) Share Price

Headlines about Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) have trended very positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dr Pepper Snapple Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.52 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 66 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

DPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) opened at 91.65 on Monday. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a 1-year low of $81.05 and a 1-year high of $99.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average of $91.43. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post $4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.99%.

In other Dr Pepper Snapple Group news, insider James J. Johnston, Jr. sold 33,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $3,152,503.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $743,886.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela A. Stephens sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $197,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,466 shares of company stock worth $40,110,735. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc is an integrated brand owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company offers a diverse portfolio of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers.

