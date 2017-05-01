Doyle Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 6,006 PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. SRB Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 757.4% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) opened at 109.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.39. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.64 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post $6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 48.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc cut PPG Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.46.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

