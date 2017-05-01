1,009,674 Shares in Weatherford International Plc (WFT) Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,009,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,714,000. Weatherford International Plc comprises about 1.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of Weatherford International Plc as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFT. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,585,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 143,852 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Weatherford International Plc by 17.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,211,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after buying an additional 485,500 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Weatherford International Plc by 48.8% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 127,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 41,689 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Weatherford International Plc by 6.7% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,199,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Weatherford International Plc by 28.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) opened at 5.77 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $5.67 billion. Weatherford International Plc has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61.

Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Weatherford International Plc had a negative net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. Weatherford International Plc’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weatherford International Plc will post ($0.88) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFT. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Weatherford International Plc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Vetr lowered shares of Weatherford International Plc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.19 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

In other news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 14,395 shares of Weatherford International Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $80,324.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 318,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weatherford International Ltd. (Weatherford) is a provider of equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The Company operates four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe/West Africa/the former Soviet Union (FSU) and Middle East/North Africa/Asia.

