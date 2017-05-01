Doyle Wealth Management Buys New Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)

Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 29.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) opened at 74.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.27. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $81.92.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.91%. Raymond James Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Nomura raised Raymond James Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Instinet raised Raymond James Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

In other Raymond James Financial news, SVP Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis W. Zank sold 6,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $493,824.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,452.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,914 in the last ninety days. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) is a financial holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Raymond James & Associates, Inc (RJ&A), Raymond James Financial Services, Inc (RJFS), Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc (RJFSA), Raymond James Ltd. (RJ Ltd.), Eagle Asset Management, Inc (Eagle), and Raymond James Bank, N.A.

