Doyle Wealth Management Buys New Position in Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company by 95.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company by 54.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) opened at 79.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.36. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $82.39.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical Company had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post $7.30 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Eastman Chemical Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical Company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Standpoint Research cut Eastman Chemical Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical Company from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Instinet boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

In other Eastman Chemical Company news, CFO Curtis E. Espeland sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,314,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Hernandez sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $622,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,939 shares of company stock worth $5,472,292. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Company’s segments include Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Advanced Materials (AM), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. In the AFP segment, it manufactures chemicals for products in the coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, including solar energy markets, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

