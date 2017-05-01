Dow Chemical’s (DOW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc

Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup Inc in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $73.00. Citigroup Inc’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on DOW. Vetr upgraded Dow Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.94 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on Dow Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dow Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $66.00 price objective on Dow Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.
Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) traded down 0.06% on Monday, reaching $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,834 shares. Dow Chemical has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.12.
Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dow Chemical will post $4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Dow Chemical’s payout ratio is 54.76%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dow Chemical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dow Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Dow Chemical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 43,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Dow Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Dow Chemical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 54,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.
Dow Chemical Company Profile
