Dow Chemical’s (DOW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc

Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup Inc in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $73.00. Citigroup Inc’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DOW. Vetr upgraded Dow Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.94 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on Dow Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dow Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $66.00 price objective on Dow Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) traded down 0.06% on Monday, reaching $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,834 shares. Dow Chemical has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dow Chemical will post $4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Dow Chemical’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/dow-chemicals-dow-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-citigroup-inc.html.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dow Chemical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dow Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Dow Chemical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 43,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Dow Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Dow Chemical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 54,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Dow Chemical Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dow Chemical Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.