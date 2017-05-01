Dow Chemical Co (DOW) Forecasted to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dow Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Dow Chemical’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm earned $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on Dow Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Vetr lowered Dow Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dow Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.32.

Shares of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) opened at 62.80 on Monday. Dow Chemical has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,481,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $503,426,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $327,158,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,544,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,633,293,000 after buying an additional 4,313,967 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,143,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,811,994,000 after buying an additional 2,655,523 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

