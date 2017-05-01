Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (DDE) Announces Earnings Results

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:DDE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm earned $44.15 million during the quarter.

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment (NYSE:DDE) traded up 2.91% on Monday, reaching $1.06. 24,541 shares of the company were exchanged. Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 million, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of -0.41.

About Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates gaming and entertainment resort destination. The Company operates through its gaming and entertainment segment. Its operations consist of Dover Downs Casino, Dover Downs Hotel and Conference Center and Dover Downs Raceway.

