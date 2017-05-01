Dover Corp (DOV) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 7,265.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,446 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Dover Corp were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in Dover Corp by 7.7% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 17,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Dover Corp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Dover Corp by 32.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 14,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Dover Corp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in Dover Corp by 87.5% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) traded down 0.04% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.85. The company had a trading volume of 69,185 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.18. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $82.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average is $76.02.

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.48. Dover Corp had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company earned $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post $4.17 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dover Corp (DOV) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/dover-corp-dov-shares-bought-by-first-manhattan-co.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Dover Corp in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Edward Jones cut Dover Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dover Corp from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays PLC upped their price target on Dover Corp from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upped their price target on Dover Corp from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

In other Dover Corp news, VP Sandra A. Arkell sold 1,850 shares of Dover Corp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $147,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,715.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 7,864 shares of Dover Corp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $638,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,839. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover Corp

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions and support services. The Company’s segments include Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Company’s Energy segment is a provider of solutions and services for production and processing of fuels around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.