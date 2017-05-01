Douglas E. Buckminster Sells 46,950 Shares of American Express Company (AXP) Stock

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 46,950 shares of American Express Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $3,792,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,374,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) opened at 79.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average of $74.76. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm earned $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. American Express Company had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post $5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in American Express Company by 46.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in American Express Company during the third quarter worth $401,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in American Express Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,131,245 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $72,444,000 after buying an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express Company by 22.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Barclays PLC set a $83.00 target price on shares of American Express Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

About American Express Company

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

