Dougherty & Co Increases Gogo Inc (GOGO) Price Target to $17.50

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Dougherty & Co from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Dougherty & Co’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) traded up 0.278% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.645. 468,824 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. Gogo has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The firm’s market cap is $1.09 billion.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. Gogo had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 441.18%. The firm earned $160 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gogo will post ($1.81) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gogo by 5.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gogo by 12.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 314,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of in-flight broadband connectivity and connectivity-enabled services to commercial and business aviation. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW) and Business Aviation (BA).

