Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The company earned $175.05 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 4.89%.

Shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) opened at 16.66 on Monday. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $451.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Robert S. Bolinger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,113.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 60,443 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 143,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 37,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Donegal Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc (DGI) is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries offer personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance. The Company offered its insurance business to various businesses and individuals in 21 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states, as of December 31, 2016.

